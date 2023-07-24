An Original Star Trek: Picard Audio Drama Announced Starring Two Fan Favorites

Simon & Schuster and StarTrek.com are excited to announce a new, original audio drama, Star Trek: Picard: No Man's Land. Written and produced exclusively for audio and unavailable in any other format, No Man’s Land is a fully-dramatized Star Trek adventure featuring two beloved stars of the hit series Star Trek: Picard in their iconic roles – Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, and Michelle Hurd as Raffi.

No Man’s Land begins in the immediate aftermath of the stunning season one conclusion of Picard. While Seven of Nine and Raffi are enjoying some much needed R&R in Raffi’s remote hideaway, their downtime is interrupted by an urgent cry for help: a distant, beleaguered planet has enlisted the Fenris Rangers to save an embattled evacuation effort. As Seven and Raffi team up to rescue a mysteriously ageless professor, whose infinity-shaped talisman has placed him in the deadly sights of a vicious Romulan warlord, they take tentative steps to explore the attraction depicted in the final moments of Picard season one.

The No Man’s Land script is written by Kirsten Beyer, a co-creator, writer, and producer on the hit series Star Trek: Picard, and Mike Johnson, a veteran contributor to the Star Trek comic books publishing program. Together they bring both a mastery of the details of the Picard universe and its characters and an ability to tell Star Trek stories in media beyond the film and television screens.