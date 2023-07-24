Published Jan 12, 2022
An Original Star Trek: Picard Audio Drama Announced Starring Two Fan Favorites
An exclusive cover reveal and details inside!
Simon & Schuster and StarTrek.com are excited to announce a new, original audio drama, Star Trek: Picard: No Man's Land. Written and produced exclusively for audio and unavailable in any other format, No Man’s Land is a fully-dramatized Star Trek adventure featuring two beloved stars of the hit series Star Trek: Picard in their iconic roles – Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, and Michelle Hurd as Raffi.
No Man’s Land begins in the immediate aftermath of the stunning season one conclusion of Picard. While Seven of Nine and Raffi are enjoying some much needed R&R in Raffi’s remote hideaway, their downtime is interrupted by an urgent cry for help: a distant, beleaguered planet has enlisted the Fenris Rangers to save an embattled evacuation effort. As Seven and Raffi team up to rescue a mysteriously ageless professor, whose infinity-shaped talisman has placed him in the deadly sights of a vicious Romulan warlord, they take tentative steps to explore the attraction depicted in the final moments of Picard season one.
The No Man’s Land script is written by Kirsten Beyer, a co-creator, writer, and producer on the hit series Star Trek: Picard, and Mike Johnson, a veteran contributor to the Star Trek comic books publishing program. Together they bring both a mastery of the details of the Picard universe and its characters and an ability to tell Star Trek stories in media beyond the film and television screens.
Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd are joined in this full cast audio dramatization by a host of talented actors playing all-new characters including a Romulan Warlord, a Fenris Ranger, various exotic alien species, and more. Among the extended cast are Fred Tatasciore (voice of the Hulk/Bruce Banner as well as Lt. Shaxs on Star Trek: Lower Decks), John Kassir (best known as the Cryptkeepr on HBO’s Tales from the Crypt), and John Cutmore-Scott (a featured character on the ABC series Deception).
From transporters and other ship technologies to weapons, explosions, and more, listeners will hear actual sound effects from the aural Picard universe.
Star Trek: Picard: No Man's Land, an original audio drama, arrives February 22nd. Pre-order your copy from Simon & Schuster Audio today.
Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States and is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.