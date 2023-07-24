An Interview with Her Majesty Queen Grudge

Author’s Personal Log:

I arrived at Federation Headquarters an hour before my scheduled meeting. Why? Because even in the 32nd century, there’s always traffic. And if there wasn’t any traffic, the possibility of a space-time anomaly, transporter malfunction, or unexpected First Contact that would, at best, make me late or at worst, send me to a different universe still exists. So, in order to not be caught in some sort of accidental transporter pattern buffer, violate the Temporal Accords more than I already had, or make Grudge wait for me, I decided to hitch an early ride with a Ni’Varian shuttle delivering President T’Rina to tea with Saru. I’m not one for tea, so I decided to spend some time in the officer’s lounge nursing a sugar-free Andorian vanilla oat milk latte. But since I knew I’d need a shot of courage, I added another shot of espresso. And a shot of Saurian Brandy. While I sipped, I scrolled through holographic email to purge my junk folder of centuries’ worth of spam until it was time.

I beamed from the lounge onto Discovery’s bridge to find Grudge, the subject of my latest book, The Book of Grudge, napping in the captain’s chair. What follows is a transcription — to the best of my recollection — of our meeting.

Robb: Hi, Grudge.

Grudge: You? Again?

Robb: Me again!

Grudge: Haven’t I given you enough?

Robb: More than enough! But now that it is available to the public, our publisher asked me to come by and talk to you about the book.