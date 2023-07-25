Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jun 15, 2015

    An Asteroid Named Nimoy

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The Minor Planet Center has paid tribute to the late, great Leonard Nimoy by officially giving Asteroid 4864 the name Nimoy. The asteroid, which orbits the sun once every 3.9 years, measures about 6 miles wide and can be found in the main belt between Mars and Jupiter. Originally designated 1988 RA5, the asteroid was discovered on September 2, 1988, by the Belgian astroner Henri Debehogne. According to an article in Universe Today, come mid-July, amateur astronomers with 14-inch or larger telescopes might glimpse Nimoy when it brightens to magnitude 15.



