    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Jan 10, 2018

    Amazon Launches Star Trek Shop

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Amazon has just introduced a brand-new Star Trek Shop featuring products inspired by Star Trek: Discovery and the entire franchise. Products include exclusive tees, cases and pop sockets. The shop will open with Discovery and Star Trek: The Original Series-themed items, with products from other Trek adventures to be added in the coming months.

    And, all products will be available with Amazon Prime. Check out some of the products below:

    Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for details about new and upcoming products.

