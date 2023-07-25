Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published May 22, 2013

    Amazing Star Trek Into Darkness Photos & Sketches

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Scott Chambliss, the production designer on Star Trek Into Darkness – not to mention Star Trek (2009), Mission: Impossible III, Alias, Salt, Cowboys and Aliens and plenty of other shows and movies – takes fans, industry colleagues and maybe even potential employers deep into his work on Star Trek Into Darkness with 60-plus photographs and sketches that he’s added to the portfolio section of his official website. Many of the images are brand-new, including gallery-style shots of the Enterprise, Nibiru and other sets/locations, behind-the-scenes photos and more.

    Click HERE to visit Chambliss' official site.

