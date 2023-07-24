Published Sep 8, 2022
All the Star Trek News & Reveals from Star Trek Day 2022
Read through for a full roundup of everything we announced and shared!
We just finished the Star Trek Day livestream, and what a show it was! With sneak peeks and teases from all currently airing shows, as well as a heartfelt tribute to Nichelle Nichols, we couldn’t have asked for a better celebration of the franchise that boldly went where no show had gone before 56 years ago. We’re rounding up everything we’ve learned from today in one handy guide for fans. Eager to learn more? Read on!
This year's Star Trek Day celebration is available for fans to live-stream worldwide for free at StarTrek.com/Day and on YouTube (Paramount+ and Star Trek Official pages), Facebook (@StarTrek), Twitter (@StarTrekonPPlus) and TikTok (@ParamountPlus). It is available to stream for free in the U.S. only on Paramount+’s Twitch page. After the initial airing, the conversation portions of the event will be available on-demand on Paramount+.
The new teaser features first look at new starship, the U.S.S. Titan!
Star Trek Day 2022 | Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Teaser Trailer
Also, get an exclusive behind-the-scenes set tour of the Season 5 production!
Star Trek Day 2022 | Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 - Behind-the-Scenes Set Tour
Paramount+ announces Wil Wheaton as Star Trek Online’s new Terran Emperor during Star Trek Day
Star Trek Day 2022 | Star Trek Online: Ascension Introduces Mirror Wesley Crusher
New episodes streaming every Thursday!
Episode Preview | Star Trek: Lower Decks - Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus
Get a look at the mid-season return with a first look clip!
Star Trek Day 2022 | Star Trek: Prodigy - Metamurfosis First Look
As we celebrate Star Trek Day, we also celebrate her legacy.
Star Trek Day 2022 | Nichelle Nichols Tribute
Season 3 of Star Trek: The Pod Directive returns in early 2023!
Also unveiled is a first look clip from the upcoming season!
First Look | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Season 2
