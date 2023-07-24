All the Star Trek News & Reveals from Star Trek Day 2022

We just finished the Star Trek Day livestream, and what a show it was! With sneak peeks and teases from all currently airing shows, as well as a heartfelt tribute to Nichelle Nichols, we couldn’t have asked for a better celebration of the franchise that boldly went where no show had gone before 56 years ago. We’re rounding up everything we’ve learned from today in one handy guide for fans. Eager to learn more? Read on!

This year's Star Trek Day celebration is available for fans to live-stream worldwide for free at StarTrek.com/Day and on YouTube (Paramount+ and Star Trek Official pages), Facebook (@StarTrek), Twitter (@StarTrekonPPlus) and TikTok (@ParamountPlus). It is available to stream for free in the U.S. only on Paramount+’s Twitch page. After the initial airing, the conversation portions of the event will be available on-demand on Paramount+.