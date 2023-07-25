All Lockboxes Drop Event

Greetings Captains! We understand that, as a Free-to-Play game, some players may have only recently started playing Star Trek Online. This means that they may have missed out on many limited-time features that are no longer available for acquisition. In order to offer these players the opportunity to experience everything that the game has to offer, we plan to periodically run promotional events that will bring back these retired features. Our hope is that both newer players, and returning players who are leveling up new characters, will be able to take advantage of these promotions to get their hands on rewards that would otherwise be unobtainable.