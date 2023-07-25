Alison Pill Among Trio Joining 'Picard' Cast

The upcoming, untitled Picard series has just announced a trio of new regular cast members: Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Isa Briones. They join Sir Patrick Stewart, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, and Evan Evagora.

Pill is a Tony Award-nominated actress who hails from Canada and has grown up before people's eyes on stage and screen. Her credits date back to 1997 and include such films and television shows as Pieces of April, Milk, The Book of Daniel, The Newsroom, Snowpiercer, American Horror Story: Cult and Vice, as well as the upcoming show, Devs. On stage, Pill has appeared in House of the Blue Leaves, The Miracle Worker and, most recently, Three Tall Women.

Treadaway is best known for his role as Dr. Victor Frankenstein in Penny Dreadful, and recently wrapped production on the fourth season of The Crown. His previous film and television work spans from Brothers of the Head, Control and City of Ember to The Lone Ranger, Mr. Mercedes and Gringo.

Briones comes from a family of actors that includes her father (Jon Jon), mother (Megan) and brother (Teo). Born in London, Briones has modeled, recorded music and appeared on stage in both plays and musicals, including Next to Normal and Hamilton. She played Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in the recent First National Touring Company production of the acclaimed Lin-Manuel Miranda show. Among her film and television credits are Takers and American Crime Story: Versace.

The untitled Star Trek series will feature Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: Next Generation. The new series will follow this iconic character in the next chapter of his life and will air exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States. The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, James Duff, Heather Kadin, Akiva Goldsman, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers.

