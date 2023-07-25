Published May 1, 2012
Aliens Front And Center In IDW's May Comics
There’s a decided alien theme to IDW Publishing’s titles for May. Set for release tomorrow are Star Trek #8, “Vulcan’s Vengeance, Part 2,” and Star Trek Classics, Vol. 3: "Encounters with the Unknown.”“Vulcan’s Vengeance, Part 2,” with its story overseen Roberto Orci and set between the events of Star Trek (2009) and the upcoming sequel, follows Kirk and the Enterprise crew as they race the clock to save Romulus from the machinations of a renegade Vulcan. Spock’s father, Sarek, plays a central role in “Vulcan’s Vengeance, Part 2,” which has been written by Mike Johnson, with art by Joe Phillips and a cover by Tim Bradstreet. Variants include a Bradstreet sketch cover and a photo cover. “Vulcan’s Vengeance, Part 2” runs 32 pages and will cost $3.99.
Meanwhile, “Star Trek Classics, Vol. 3: Encounters with the Unknown” gathers together a quartet of Voyager adventures, namely “False Colors,” “Avalon Rising,” “Elite Force” and “Planet Killer.” Across the tales, Captain Janeway and her Voyager crew encounter a wide variety of enemies and even a few new allies. The stories are by Nathan Archer, Janine Ellen Young, Doselle Young, Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning, Kristine Kathryn Rusch & Dean Wesley Smith, with art by Jeffrey Moy, David Roach & Robert Teranishi, and a cover by Drew Struzan. “Encounters with the Unknown” runs 204 pages and will cost $21.99.
