Aliens Front And Center In IDW's May Comics

There’s a decided alien theme to IDW Publishing’s titles for May. Set for release tomorrow are Star Trek #8, “Vulcan’s Vengeance, Part 2,” and Star Trek Classics, Vol. 3: "Encounters with the Unknown.”“Vulcan’s Vengeance, Part 2,” with its story overseen Roberto Orci and set between the events of Star Trek (2009) and the upcoming sequel, follows Kirk and the Enterprise crew as they race the clock to save Romulus from the machinations of a renegade Vulcan. Spock’s father, Sarek, plays a central role in “Vulcan’s Vengeance, Part 2,” which has been written by Mike Johnson, with art by Joe Phillips and a cover by Tim Bradstreet. Variants include a Bradstreet sketch cover and a photo cover. “Vulcan’s Vengeance, Part 2” runs 32 pages and will cost $3.99.