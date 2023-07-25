Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Apr 15, 2017

    Alien Species You'd Want to Portray in an Episode Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com, for our latest weekly poll, asked Which alien species would you want to portray in an episode? The reply options included Andorians, Bajorans, Borg, Cardassians, Changelings, Ferengi, Klingons, Q Continuum, Romulans and Vulcans. Thousands of fans voted, and here are the results:

    Vulcans (22%)

    Q Continuum (20%)

    Klingons (16%)

    Borg (10%)

    Andorians (8%)

    Romulans (7%)

    Bajorans (6%)

    Cardassians (5%)

    Changelings (3%)

    Ferengi (2%)

    And how did your alien species of choice fare?

