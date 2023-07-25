Published Apr 15, 2017
Alien Species You'd Want to Portray in an Episode Is...
StarTrek.com, for our latest weekly poll, asked Which alien species would you want to portray in an episode? The reply options included Andorians, Bajorans, Borg, Cardassians, Changelings, Ferengi, Klingons, Q Continuum, Romulans and Vulcans. Thousands of fans voted, and here are the results:
Vulcans (22%)
Q Continuum (20%)
Klingons (16%)
Borg (10%)
Andorians (8%)
Romulans (7%)
Bajorans (6%)
Cardassians (5%)
Changelings (3%)
Ferengi (2%)
And how did your alien species of choice fare?