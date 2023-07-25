Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Apr 24, 2016

    Alien Species You'd Like to Be a Part of Is...

    Alien Species You'd Like to Be a Part of Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The list was long and the results were suprising. StarTrek.com, for our latest weekly poll, asked Which alien species would you want to be a part of? Fans could choose from the following: Andorians, Bajorans, Borg, El-Aurians, Klingons, Q, Romulans and Vulcans. More than 4,000 fans voted, and here are the results:

    Q (45%)

    Vulcans (24%)

    Klingons (8%)

    Bajorans (6%)

    El-Aurians (5%)

    Romulans (4%, 216 votes)

    Andorians (4%, 211 votes)

    Borg (2%)

    So, how did YOUR alien species of choice fare?

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top