Published Apr 24, 2016
Alien Species You'd Like to Be a Part of Is...
The list was long and the results were suprising. StarTrek.com, for our latest weekly poll, asked Which alien species would you want to be a part of? Fans could choose from the following: Andorians, Bajorans, Borg, El-Aurians, Klingons, Q, Romulans and Vulcans. More than 4,000 fans voted, and here are the results:
Q (45%)
Vulcans (24%)
Klingons (8%)
Bajorans (6%)
El-Aurians (5%)
Romulans (4%, 216 votes)
Andorians (4%, 211 votes)
Borg (2%)
So, how did YOUR alien species of choice fare?