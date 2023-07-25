Alien Species You'd Like to Be a Part of Is...

The list was long and the results were suprising. StarTrek.com, for our latest weekly poll, asked Which alien species would you want to be a part of? Fans could choose from the following: Andorians, Bajorans, Borg, El-Aurians, Klingons, Q, Romulans and Vulcans. More than 4,000 fans voted, and here are the results:

Q (45%)

Vulcans (24%)

Klingons (8%)

Bajorans (6%)

El-Aurians (5%)

Romulans (4%, 216 votes)

Andorians (4%, 211 votes)

Borg (2%)

So, how did YOUR alien species of choice fare?