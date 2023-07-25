Published Oct 6, 2017
Alien Species with Values Most Like Yours Is...
Alien Species with Values Most Like Yours Is...
Which alien species has values that best align to yours? That was the question StarTrek.com posed for this week's poll. The reply options included Q, Klingons, Ferengi, Andorians, Vulcans, Romulans, Cardassians, Bajorans, Borg and Changelings. Nearly half of the thousands of fans who voted went with the logical choice. Here are the results:
Vulcans (46%)
Bajorans (15%)
Klingons (9%)
Q (8%)
Andorians (5%, 188 votes)
Romulans (5%, 183 votes)
Borg (4%)
Ferengi (3%)
Changelings (2%, 74 votes)
Cardassians (2%, 68 votes)