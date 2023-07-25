Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Oct 6, 2017

    Alien Species with Values Most Like Yours Is...

    Alien Species with Values Most Like Yours Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Which alien species has values that best align to yours? That was the question StarTrek.com posed for this week's poll. The reply options included Q, Klingons, Ferengi, Andorians, Vulcans, Romulans, Cardassians, Bajorans, Borg and Changelings. Nearly half of the thousands of fans who voted went with the logical choice. Here are the results:

    Vulcans (46%)

    Bajorans (15%)

    Klingons (9%)

    Q (8%)

    Andorians (5%, 188 votes)

    Romulans (5%, 183 votes)

    Borg (4%)

    Ferengi (3%)

    Changelings (2%, 74 votes)

    Cardassians (2%, 68 votes)

