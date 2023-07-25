Alien Races without Faces

The Star Trek universe proves rich with a tapestry of alien species, cultures, planets, delicacies and more that find themselves mentioned in dialogue without being seen on screen. References to some of these races tend to stand out, either due to entire episodes being dedicated to them or the implication that they might be politically significant. An examination of the details surrounding some of these species establishes an opportunity to learn more about these mysterious societies.

The Iconians rank as the most-prominent example of such species, as two entire storylines focused on their culture and superior technology. The Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "Contagion" dealt with the discovery of Iconia and the puzzle of the Iconians' fate, while Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's "To The Death" followed a joint Federation-Dominion mission to prevent rogue Jem'Hadar from harnessing an Iconian gateway. The episodes established two major facts about the race -- the Iconians possessed the ability to travel between planets through advanced gateways and became extinct due to an assault on their homeworld. Those that eradicated the Iconians referred to them as conquerors and 'Demons of Air and Darkness' who enslaved entire worlds with their gateways. However, Captain Picard noted the possibility that misunderstandings and paranoia caused the enemies of the Iconians to destroy them.