    Star Trek Beyond

    Published Jun 4, 2016

    Alien Domain's One-Year Anniversary In-Game Events

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    This month will mark the one-year anniversary of Star Trek: Alien Domain’s open launch. Since then, new game modes have been added, new starships have been introduced and new friends (and enemies) have been made.

    To celebrate the occasion, players will be able to take part in special in-game events tied to the anniversary later this month -- but events outside the game begin now.Players old and new are invited to take part in a special anniversary video contest, with prizes including an Alienware Laptop, tickets to Star Trek Beyond and in-game items.

    To enter, players can create a short video related to their time spent in Star Trek: Alien Domain and upload it to the event page between now and June 13. All videos on the event page are open to voting June 13-26. From these, the top 10 vote getters will be voted on by a panel composed of people from GameSamba and other to-be-announced special guests, to determine the final winners.For full rules and to submit or view entries, you can visit the official event page at startrek.gamesamba.com.

