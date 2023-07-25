Published Jul 16, 2016
Alien Delicacy You'd Most Like to Try Is...
Heart of Targ, Plomeek Soup, Rokeg Blood Pie, Romulan Ale or Tarvorkian Cakes. Those were the reply options for this week's StarTrek.com poll question, which was: Which alien delicacy would you most like to try? Nearly 4,000 fans replied, and here are the results...
Romulan Ale (72%)
Plomeek Soup (13%)
Tarvorkian Cakes (10%)
Heart of Targ (3% 119 votes)
Rokeg Blood Pie (3% 113 votes)
So, did your choice devour the competition?