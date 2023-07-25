Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jul 16, 2016

    Alien Delicacy You'd Most Like to Try Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Heart of Targ, Plomeek Soup, Rokeg Blood Pie, Romulan Ale or Tarvorkian Cakes. Those were the reply options for this week's StarTrek.com poll question, which was: Which alien delicacy would you most like to try? Nearly 4,000 fans replied, and here are the results...

    Romulan Ale (72%)

    Plomeek Soup (13%)

    Tarvorkian Cakes (10%)

    Heart of Targ (3% 119 votes)

    Rokeg Blood Pie (3% 113 votes)

    So, did your choice devour the competition?

