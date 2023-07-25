Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Sep 10, 2016

    Alien Brew You'd Serve to Guests at Fun Occasions Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Which alien brew would you serve to your guests during fun occasions? That was the question StarTrek.com posed for this week's poll. More than 4,000 responded, choosing from Romulan Ale, a '47 Chateau Picard, Klingon Blood Wine, Scotch Whiskey and Synthehol. And here are the results:

    Romulan Ale (53%)

    '47 Chateau Picard (16%)

    Scotch Whiskey (14%)

    Klingon Blood Wine (11%)

    Synthehol (7%)

    And did fellow fans share YOUR drink of choice?

