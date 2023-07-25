Alice Eve Praises Abrams, TOS

Alice Eve has been making the rounds on behalf of her latest film, The Raven, and, no surprise, everyone’s asking her about working on the Star Trek sequel. The British actress wisely won’t spill any details about her character or the plot, but in an interview with Access Hollywood, she commented on the type of ship producer-direct J.J. Abrams runs and her familiarity with the franchise.

“He runs a real gentleman’s set and we’re like his amazing army and he’s the kind general,” Eve said of Abrams. “He’s like a very efficient, generous filmmaker. It’s been an amazing experience working with him. It’s really special, actually.”

To prep for her role in the sequel, Eve immersed herself in The Original Series. In fact, she screened every episode.

“I’ve watched all of them,” she says. “My grandfather used to watch TOS in the 60s every Saturday at 5 o’clock, so it was nice for me because it was the only TV show he watched. Now, I’ve watched them all and there are some scenes with (William) Shatner that break my heart. It’s so sweet.”