Published Aug 18, 2014
Alice Eve Engaged to Her High School Sweetheart
Alice Eve Engaged to Her High School Sweetheart
Please join StarTrek.com in congratulating Alice Eve on her engagement. The actress, who played Carol Marcus in Star Trek Into Darkness, will marry British financier Alex Cowper-Smith, it's been confirmed by her representatives. Eve and Cowper-Smith were actually high school sweethearts as teenagers in their native London, while attending the Westminster School there.
Back on the professional front, Eve has completed two upcoming films. She co-stars with Matthew Broderick in writer-director Neil LaBute's comedy-drama Dirty Weekend. And also on the way is the romantic comedy-drama Before We Go, directed by and co-starring Chris Evans.