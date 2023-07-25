Published Mar 18, 2015
Alice Eve Beams To Legal Thiller
Alice Eve, Star Trek's current Dr. Carol Marcus, has her next project. The British actress will join the Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, Leah McKendrick, Byung-hun Lee and Malin Akerman in the big-screen legal thriller Beyond Deceit. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Duhamel will play "an ambitious lawyer who takes on a big case against a ruthless executive of a pharmaceutical company, only to find himself drawn into a murder case in which he is the prime suspect. Eve will portray his wife." Screenwriter Shintaro Shimosawa will make his directing debut with the film.
Eve has also completed two other films. Criminal is a thriller in which she co-stars with Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Costner and Gal Gadot, while Dirty Weekend is a drama written and directed by Neil LaBute.