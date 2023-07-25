Alice Eve Beams To Legal Thiller

Alice Eve, Star Trek's current Dr. Carol Marcus, has her next project. The British actress will join the Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, Leah McKendrick, Byung-hun Lee and Malin Akerman in the big-screen legal thriller Beyond Deceit. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Duhamel will play "an ambitious lawyer who takes on a big case against a ruthless executive of a pharmaceutical company, only to find himself drawn into a murder case in which he is the prime suspect. Eve will portray his wife." Screenwriter Shintaro Shimosawa will make his directing debut with the film.