With four simple words, "Alexa, open Star Trek," fans can unlock daily trivia challenges from more than 50 years of Star Trek television, including special Star Trek: Discovery questions. The official Star Trek skill on Amazon Alexa also features exclusive interviews from the Discovery cast and sneak peeks into the making of the new series.

And check out what happens when you say or ask such things as:

"Alexa, red alert!"

"Alexa, speak Klingon."

"Alexa, what is your mission."

"Alexa, revenge is a dish best served cold."

Change Amazon Echo's Wake Word to "Computer"