With four simple words, "Alexa, open Star Trek," fans can unlock daily trivia challenges from more than 50 years of Star Trek television, including special Star Trek: Discovery questions. The official Star Trek skill on Amazon Alexa also features exclusive interviews from the Discovery cast and sneak peeks into the making of the new series.
And check out what happens when you say or ask such things as:
"Alexa, red alert!"
"Alexa, speak Klingon."
"Alexa, what is your mission."
"Alexa, revenge is a dish best served cold."
Change Amazon Echo's Wake Word to "Computer"
Fans can also command their own computer by changing the wake word in the Alexa app:
- Go to the menu and select Settings in the Alexa app.
- Select your device.
- Scroll down and select Wake Word.
- Use the drop-down menu to select the wake word Computer, and then select Save.
Star Trek: Discovery premieres in the U.S. on CBS All Access Sunday, September 24, following a broadcast premiere on the CBS Television Network.