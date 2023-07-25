Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jun 30, 2016

    Air Hogs Enterprise NCC-1701-A Takes Flight

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Air Hogs has just introduced a U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-A quadcopter. Modeled after the Kirk's beloved ship as seen in Star Trek: The Motion Picture, the Enterprise boasts four 3 1/2"-diameter propellors built into its hull, enabling whomever captains her to guide the ship forward, backward, up, down or sideway.

    Six-axis stabilization provides superior flight stability, allowing the ship to be tossed into the air and throttled up simultaneously. Its four-channel 2.4 GHz remote provides digital proportional control of rotor speed for flights from 200 feet away. Also, the ship plays 10 sounds from Star Trek: The Original Series, including photon torpedoes and red alert, and its 10 LEDs replicate the ship’s hull and nacelles’ lights. A rechargeable battery provides up to seven-minute flights from a one-hour charge via its USB cable. The product also comes with a display stand and remote control (which requires four AA batteries).

    The Air Hogs U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-A is available at www.AirHogs.com. It costs $129.99.

