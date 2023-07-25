Agents of Yesterday on Xbox One and Playstation 4

It is the era of exploration. Of strange new worlds and new civilizations, and of boldly going where no man had gone before. Of strange aliens with godlike powers, and Starfleet Captains like James T. Kirk who step forward to represent the Federation, and if need be, stop them. And it’s an era that’s finally coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Star Trek Online is proud to announce that on Tuesday, February 14th, both the expansion Agents of Yesterday, which brought the heroes and adventures of the TOS era to Star Trek Online, and Artifacts, the follow up that reunited captains with the Lukari, on their first steps to join the civilizations of the stars, will be released for consoles.

Here’s what you can expect from this update to Star Trek Online on Xbox One and PlayStation 4:

STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES ERA CAPTAINS