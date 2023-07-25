Published Feb 9, 2017
Agents of Yesterday on Xbox One and Playstation 4
It is the era of exploration. Of strange new worlds and new civilizations, and of boldly going where no man had gone before. Of strange aliens with godlike powers, and Starfleet Captains like James T. Kirk who step forward to represent the Federation, and if need be, stop them. And it’s an era that’s finally coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Star Trek Online is proud to announce that on Tuesday, February 14th, both the expansion Agents of Yesterday, which brought the heroes and adventures of the TOS era to Star Trek Online, and Artifacts, the follow up that reunited captains with the Lukari, on their first steps to join the civilizations of the stars, will be released for consoles.
Here’s what you can expect from this update to Star Trek Online on Xbox One and PlayStation 4:
STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES ERA CAPTAINS
Agents of Yesterday will allow players to create a brand new Captain in the era of the original Star Trek TV show. This captain will go on an adventure that celebrates that era of Trek, before coming forward to the main timeline of Star Trek Online and adventuring with the modern Federation, Klingons and Romulans. This adventure includes dialogue from Walter Koenig, reprising his original role of Chekov, and Chris Doohan, filling in for his father as Scotty.
FLEET HOLDING: K-13
Bring your fleets back to the past with K-13, a brand new fleet holding. Use your fleet materials and special projects to return this time-lost station to its original glory, and hang out with your friends in the classic ambience of The Original Series.
CLASSIC STARSHIPS AND UNIFORMS
Console captains can look forward to flying ships from the past, present and future during Agents of Yesterday, with at least 14 new ships from multiple eras of Star Trek flying to both in-game rewards and the C-store! Plus, for the first time, Console captains can outfit themselves and their crews in the uniforms of the 23rd century, bringing back the classic style we all know and love.
FEATURED EPISODE: ECHOES OF LIGHT
With the arrival of Artifacts on console, players will be able to follow the story of Kuumaarke, the first Lukari to captain a starship of their own making, as you help her people take their first steps into the wider galaxy.
SPECIAL PACKS
With the launch of Agents of Yesterday and Artifacts on console, Captains on those platforms will have access to the Temporal Special Agent Pack and the Temporal Agent Starter Pack. Both of these packs give Captains access to ships, uniforms and helpful items to begin their journeys to the past and future.
The Temporal Agent Starter Pack will cost $19.99.
The Temporal Special Agent Pack will cost $129.99 for the first six weeks of launch, before returning to its original price of $149.99.
We can’t wait for you to experience the journeys of Agents of Yesterday, Captains. On February 14th, be prepared to go where no one has gone before.
