Agents of Yesterday Now Available

To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Star Trek, the crew of Star Trek Online could not be prouder to announce our third expansion - Agents of Yesterday - is now live. Prepare your classic Star Trek: Original Series tunics and dust off your Mark II phasers; you’re about to take an away mission to an amazing adventure in that classic 60’s era. Our expansion is full of amazing features to bring you a complete and classic experience in Star Trek Online.First and foremost, players can create brand new captains in the TOS era and engage in a story that takes them through the 23rd century and beyond. There will be a sweeping mystery to solve, one that ties into the overall story Star Trek Online has been telling for years. For players that choose to keep playing with their existing characters, we have a can’t-miss set of five episodes that will tie up the story arc we’ve been telling for nearly a year. Next, we have an amazing cast of voice actors joining our captains on their adventure through this episodic content. Walter Koenig will be reprising his role as Chekov, and Chris Doohan will be filling in for his father by playing Montgomery “Scotty” Scott. Chase Masterson will be reprising her role as Admiral Leeta from the Mirror Universe, and Matt Winston will be making his Star Trek Online debut as Agent Daniels -- originally seen on Star Trek: Enterprise. Finally, we have Joseph Gatt playing the cyborg crewman 0718, a character from the new Star Trek movies who joins us on our first adventure into that universe.In addition to the amazing story content and voice actors we have a brand-new Temporal Reputation that will grant people not only powers and a new suite of endgame gear but new queue-based content to play. The new Temporal Specialization will let people continue to differentiate their captains at endgame, and provides a full complement of brand new bridge officer powers. We will also be running a new “Temporal Agent Recruit” event for a limited time for any of our new TOS era captains. The recruitment system will provide challenges for players to complete that will provide a reward to that captain, and rewards for any other captains on their account.This expansion truly captures the feel of the Star Trek: Original Series, and I can’t wait to see everyone in game.Steve RicossaExecutive ProducerStar Trek Online