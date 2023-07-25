After 50 years of Fandom, Beatrice Scroggin is Still in Love With Trek

“By the fourth or fifth episode, it was obvious what Roddenberry was trying to do,” she says, recalling her husband’s reaction to one character in particular: “‘What’s that colored girl doing there?’ said my southern husband.”

She can still describe — in detail — the camera angles used in scenes on the Enterprise’s bridge, Lt. Uhura more often than not at the center; she also references, from memory, the press commentary surrounding the famous Kirk-Uhura kiss, summing the mood of critics of the time up with: “I mean, good God – this just isn’t done!”

“I was teaching high school at the time – all the war protestor kids,” she says, and recalls school assemblies where teachers struggled to get students to stand for the flag, likening those students to Colin Kaepernick today. “They were right,” she says, anger evident in her voice as she stresses every syllable.

The Kaepernick mention is not the only time Scroggin ties her love for Trek to current issues, often referencing specific episodes by name. “When I heard about that drone strike against [recently assassinated Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps head Qasem] Soleimani, I just thought: This is not a game!” and mentions "A Taste of Armageddon," the first season episode in which a centuries-long war is fought by computer simulation. “I swear sometimes Roddenberry was a time traveler.”