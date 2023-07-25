Admiral Janeway Back in Action in Atonement

Star Trek: Voyager: Atonement, a sequel to the original novels Protectors and Acts of Contrition

, will be released tomorrow, August 25, by Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books. It's written by Kirsten Beyer and features cover art by Alan Dingman. Here's the synopsis straight from the publisher: Admiral Kathryn Janeway must face a tribunal determined to execute her for supposed crimes committed during the U.S.S. Voyager’s maiden trek through the Delta Quadrant. Captain Chakotay knows that the Kinara, several species now allied against the Full Circle fleet, are not all they appear to be. The Confederacy of the Worlds of the First Quadrant—a pact that Chakotay cannot trust—is his only hope for unraveling the Kinara’s true agenda and rescuing Admiral Janeway. Meanwhile, Seven and Tom Paris are forced to betray the trust of their superiors, as a desperate bid unfolds to reveal the lengths to which a fellow officer has gone in the name of protecting the Federation from the legendary Caeliar….Star Trek: Voyager: Atonement will run 400 pages and be available as a mass market paperback and eBook. It will cost $7.99 in the U.S. and $9.99 in Canada. Visit www.amazon.com to pre-order Atonement.

