Aditya Sahil is the 32nd Century's Most Motivated Public Servant

Bureaucrats often get the short end of the stick in media, whether the first examples that pop into your mind are Marge’s sisters from The Simpsons, the sloths from Zootopia, or Star Trek’s Nilz Baris, pesteringly obsessed with protecting his quadrotriticale shipment in “The Trouble with Tribbles.”

Sahil is instead a rare positive portrayal and vehicle of hope. As an example of a street level bureaucrat, he was the face of the government (the Federation) to members of the public, with a self-enforced charge to offer them direct assistance, i.e. searching for Discovery. Though not elected, street level bureaucrats are public servants with a high amount of discretion in interpreting policy and fulfilling their roles.

Even though the implication is that he did not have visitors often, he displayed trademarks of public service motivation. With Emerald Chain raiders and no Starfleet to police Federation space, Sahil risked his own safety to remain on the station. His focus was on the public good, prosocial motivation, altruistically receiving gratification from offering help to others when he could, at the cost of living on a more populated planet.

In a region of space where belief in the Federation was compared to belief in ghosts, Sahil was a literal standard bearer for Federation values, holding onto a Federation flag that had been in his family for generations as closely as he holds onto the Federation’s principles. His commitment to Federation policy was so strong that, despite the joy he would experience seeing the flag on the wall in front of him, he restrained himself, noting that only a commissioned officer may raise it.