Additional IDW Trek Titles for March Revealed

Star Trek: Boldly Go #18 is written by Mike Johnson, with art and an A cover by Josh Hood. The story, “I.D.I.C,” is actually part 6 of 6, so it's the climactic final chapter of the epic “I.D.I.C.” saga, as James Tiberius Kirk faces the greatest challenge of his life... and the fate of infinite realities hangs in the balance. Star Trek: Boldly Go #18 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should also be on the lookout for a B cover by Eoin Marron and a variant cover by Yoshi Yoshitani.

Star Trek: New Adventures, Vol. 5

Also on the way is Star Trek: New Adventures, Vol. 5, written by Mike Johnson, with Tony Shasteen providing the art and cover. Vol. 5 follows the adventures of the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise in the timeline based on the new movies, as they continue their five-year mission of discovery into unchartered space. In “Deity,” an away team becomes exposed when a massive alien ship arrives in orbit. Then, Captain Kirk and the crew are about to encounter their strangest discovery yet... themselves, in the “Mirror, Mirror” storyline “Live Evil.” Plus, the ship faces off with a renegade faction of Orions intent on disrupting the truce between their species and the Federation in “Reunion.” In “Legacy of Spock” the elder Spock joins the last survivors of Vulcan to search the galaxy for a new home. And in “Connection," the crew comes into contact with a ship that looks eerily familiar. Vol. 5, in sum total, collects the final 13 issues, #48–60, of the first Star Trek ongoing series from IDW.

Star Trek: New Adventures, Vol. 5 will be released as 292-page trade paperback. It will be priced at $29.99.

For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.