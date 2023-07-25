Published Apr 13, 2015
Activate Emergency Oncology Program!
"Please state the nature of the medical emergency."I don't know about you, but I got pretty attached to hearing that phrase after a while. The Emergency Medical Hologram was one of my favorite characters on Star Trek: Voyager, especially after season three or so, but it wasn't until much later that I realized what an amazing idea the EMH was in general. Think about it: at the flip of a switch (or a simple voice command, as the case may be), you could have an instant doctor in the house who never got tired, was impervious to infection by even the most virulent agents, and could never mix up his patients or forget a fact... as long as everything was working right.
