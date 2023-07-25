Published May 20, 2016
Abrams, Lin, Quinto, Pine & Fans Go Beyond
Abrams, Lin, Quinto, Pine & Fans Go Beyond
More than 500 people joined Star Trek Beyond director Justin Lin, producer J.J. Abrams and co-stars Zachary Quinto, Chris Pine and Karl Urban in kicking off the Beyond juggernaut at the exclusive Star Trek Beyond Fan Event Friday evening on Stages 31 and 32 on the Paramount Pictures lot in Hollywood. Among the highlights, Simon Pegg, via video, introduced the new trailer for the highly anticipated adventure, a street on the lot was named in honor of Leonard Nimoy, and J.J. Abrams announced that the premiere of Star Trek Beyond will be held at Comic-Con in San Diego, adding that everyone in attendance at the Fan Event is invited to the premiere. Lin also revealed that Beyond will be presented as the first-ever open-air IMAX world premiere, with special appearances by him, the Beyond filmmakers and cast, as well as a live concert performance of Michael Giacchino’s film score by the San Diego Symphony Orchestra.
Before Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and Karl Urban took the stage, the limited-edition poster fans got to take home was revealed.
Pine told fans that "Kirk has turned a corner in this story. At the beginning of the film you find him really understanding his role as a Captain."
Quinto added, "The friendships the characters have developed over almost 10 years is the best part of making the movies."
The crowd -- which included fans who won tickets in recent weeks during the Star Trek Beyond Fan Event Contest, as well as members of the media, promotional partners and movie distributors -- had a blast. Many wore costumes of their favorite characters and they cheered Lin, Abrams, Quinto, Pine and Urban as well as the Beyond footage they saw.Fans also cheered as a street on the lot was unveiled to honor Leonard Nimoy. Heightening the emotion of the moment, Nimoy's widow, Susan Bay, and one of his children, Adam Nimoy, were on hand for the unveiling. Quinto addressed everyone attending, noting that now Nimoy would guide the way for young talent trying to find their way around the Paramount lot.
Other memorable moments from the evening included a conversation in the round with Lin, hosted by Adam Savage; a screening of 15 minutes of Beyond footage (with Lin introducing the scenes), as well as 50-second interstitials featuring such super-fans as Slash and Rihanna. Fans were also treated to an after-party, with the party space decorated with props and a captain's chair, and fans receiving giveaways including tee-shirts.Fans concluded that portion of the night with the reveal of the latest official Beyond theatrical poster.
And that was followed by the premiere of the Star Trek Beyond trailer, and then an after-party. Check out the trailer below.Star Trek Beyond will open on July 22.