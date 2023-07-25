Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jul 16, 2013

    ABRAMS Books Heading to Comic-Con With Trek/Topps Books

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    ABRAMS will make its presence felt at Comic-Con with an array of SDCC exclusives, panels and author events, and for any Star Trek fans in attendance, it’ll mark the first opportunity to purchase Star Trek: The Original Topps Trading Card Series by Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann. The book won’t go on sale officially until September 10, but ABRAMS will offer 120 signed and numbered advance copies for sale. So be sure to visit ABRAMS at Booth #1216.

    Click HERE to check out our StarTrek.com story/interview about the Star Trek: The Original Topps Trading Card Series. Also, don''t forget to check out live Comic Con updates at @StarTrekon Twitter!

