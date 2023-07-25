A Valentine's Day Tale Of Trek Love

Three years later, Lidia and Mike are still very much in love. “I think I am the luckiest man alive,” Mike enthuses. “Just today I was telling my co-worker we were going to another Star Trek convention and he asked, ‘What about your wife?’ I said she was going also. He said, ‘You are quite the lucky guy, able to find a woman like that.’ I agreed with all my heart! We get along, as the saying goes, like two peas in a pod.”

“I am blessed to find a man that has accepted me like I am, that is understanding and patient,” Lidia says. “I love Mike and adore him so much, and cherish his friendship and energy.”