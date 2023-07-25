Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Oct 7, 2015

    A Trek-themed Guide To New York Comic-Con

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek licensees are set to make their presence felt at New York Comic-Con, which will be held October 8-11 at the Javits Center in New York City. Among the licensees are Hallmark, Titan Entertainment, Rubie's, RockLove, Icon Heroes, IDW Publishing, Simon & Schuster, Her Universe and Mega Bloks/Mattel. Here's the who/what/where/when:

    IDW Publishing (Booth #1844) -- Stop by the IDW booth to snag your copy of a teaser for their upcoming comic book, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.



    Hallmark (Booth #1554) --
    Star Trek
    Star Trek
    Icon Heroes (Booth #1736/Diamond Comic Distributor Booth) --
    Simon & Schuster (Booth #1828) --
    The Original Series: Crisis of Consciousness
    Seekers: The Long Shot
    Seekers: Second Nature
    Fun with Kirk and Spock and The Wit and Wisdom of Star Trek
    The Next Generation: Armageddon's Arrow
    Her Universe --


    Titan Entertainment (Booth #2142)--
    The Autobiography of James T. Kirk
    Trek
    RockLove (Booth #510) --
    Star Trek

    Rubie's (Booth #528) -- Get an early start on Halloween with Star Trek costume tops and accessories, which Rubie's will have available for purchase.

    Mega Bloks/Mattel (Booth #1804) -- The U.S.S. Enterprise will be among the three products made of out Mega Bloks and on view for all to enjoy. They're part of the upcoming Mega Bloks Star Trek Signature Series. Hashtag #megablocksenterprise from Oct. 8-11 to be entered to win one of the first Signature Series sets produced. Also on view: a Captain's Chair made out of Mega Bloks. Actually, fans will be able to sit in the chair (which features a working swivel design and interactive control pads). Fans who snap a photo in the chair and use the hashtag #megablockscollectors will receive an exclusive Mega Bloks NYCC bag.

