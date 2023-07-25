A Trek-themed Guide To New York Comic-Con

Rubie's (Booth #528) -- Get an early start on Halloween with Star Trek costume tops and accessories, which Rubie's will have available for purchase.

Mega Bloks/Mattel (Booth #1804) -- The U.S.S. Enterprise will be among the three products made of out Mega Bloks and on view for all to enjoy. They're part of the upcoming Mega Bloks Star Trek Signature Series. Hashtag #megablocksenterprise from Oct. 8-11 to be entered to win one of the first Signature Series sets produced. Also on view: a Captain's Chair made out of Mega Bloks. Actually, fans will be able to sit in the chair (which features a working swivel design and interactive control pads). Fans who snap a photo in the chair and use the hashtag #megablockscollectors will receive an exclusive Mega Bloks NYCC bag.