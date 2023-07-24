A Time Traveller’s Guide To Star Trek Adventures

Although space has been considered the final frontier since Star Trek’s beginning, there is another barrier that the Federation has been breaking all along: time. Time travel has been part of Star Trek since The Original Series, with every crew having to deal with some sort of temporal shenanigans. Your Star Trek Adventures crew should be no different! Of course, time travel as a plot device can be tricky. Luckily, the Game Master only has to have it come together for their friends at the table, rather than hold up to millions of people picking through the story beats online. If you want to incorporate time travel into your Star Trek Adventures story, here are some tips and tricks that will keep your story together.

Time travel stories in Star Trek are about cause and effect. If history couldn’t be changed, the stories wouldn’t have a central conflict. Someone wants to change a pivotal moment in history, figures out a way to do so and the story deals with that. The fallout can play out in a single session, a running subplot such as the Temporal Cold War or even something as big as playing through an alternate setting like the Mirror Universe or Kelvin timeline. Make sure, however, if planning to go big, to make that choice clear to players. It’s as important as discussing which era a Star Trek Adventures game will be set.