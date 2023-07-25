A Study on Geek Girls, Part 2

Since late 2012, I have been analyzing this debate and following the changes it brought forth in geek culture.

I was curious to know why the debate had gained such intensity and visibility at the moment when it did. But, as I expressed in part one of this series, I was also puzzled by several of the arguments put forth in ''rants,'' for lack of a better word, against alleged fake geek girls: that women were rare in geek culture, that female participation in geek culture was recent or had recently increased, that girls focused on their own appearance were not true geeks, etc.

In this series, I will provide:

- A description and analysis of a few major events in the Fake Geek Girl debate and analyze the ''rants.'' for lack of a better word, against alleged fake geek girls as well as the responses they elicited.

- A brief discussion of the two main theories proposed by participants in the debate regarding the context which led to its intensification in 2012.

- An exploration of avenues of investigation to further our understanding of the current gender dynamics within geek culture.

- Concluding remarks presenting the Geek Girl Survey, the second step of the research process I have initiated, and some consequences of the Fake Geek Girl Debate.

Methodology

For this project, I adopted a Grounded Theory (GT) approach,