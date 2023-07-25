A Study On Geek Girls, Part 1

Exhibit A. Source.

I would be surprised and a little bit puzzled at their assumption and would instantly think of all the women who were fans or contributors to the Star Trek franchise. Having been a Trekkie for as long as I can remember, I have read several books and watched documentaries about the fandom: Jeff Greenwald’s Future Perfect: How Star Trek Conquered Planet Earth and Trekkies and Trekkies 2 are obvious examples. These, and many news reports about conventions around the world, although particularly in the United States of America and England, showed numerous women taking part in the fandom. Sometimes, the whole family attended conventions, sporting their Starfleet uniform. What a great concept for a family photo (see exhibit A). And let’s not forget that the franchise might have died out completly in the 1960s had it not been for the efforts of Betty Jo Trimble, who is lovingly called "the woman who saved Star Trek."

As I got to discover more spheres of geek culture, I kept finding that the assumption that very few women were part of it was generalized, even among women.

In some cases, it may have seemed to be justified: there are very few well known female professional gamers, there are generally less women at my comic book shop than there are men, and some customer surveys do seem to indicate that there are areas in which men are more numerous than women. Yet I always felt that these elements were not valid indicators of the participation of women in geek culture: indeed, in general there seem to be fewer women than men who visit my local comic book shop. Maybe they prefer to buy comics online, in other shops or borrow them from people they know. It is possible that they walk in with their dad, don’t buy anything, and then read his comics for free (as I did before I entered my 20s).

Surveys, in particular, are often biased and offer limited insight. For instance, surveys produced by DC comics, Comixology and Brett Schenker provide drastically different results, particularly regarding female readership. DC’s survey is particularly problematic because of the limited number of people who bothered to answer the questionnaire, and because the publisher was targeting a male audience to begin with. For more information, consult Jill Pantozzi’s detailed analysis of the survey on the Mary Sue blog.

Additionally, certain fandoms seem to have always attracted men and women alike. It would seem to be the case for Doctor Who, Star Wars, and the works of Joss Whedon and Tolkien, as documentaries such as Done the Impossible: The Fans’ Tale of Firefly and Serenity and Ringers hint to.