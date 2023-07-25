A 'Star Trek' Fan's Must Read Michael Chabon Books

For Star Trek fans who desperately miss the 24th century version of the final frontier, the debut of Star Trek: Picard cannot come fast enough. But, other than Sir Patrick Stewart’s return to the titular role that made him famous across the galaxy, perhaps the most exciting thing about the franchise’s newest effort is the addition of Michael Chabon as the lead writer and showrunner.

Chabon is a novelist who holds the unique distinction of being the only person to win both the Pulitzer Prize and the coveted science fiction literature award, the Hugo, for the same book in the same year. If you take a closer look at Chabon’s writing, you’ll find it’s often deeply connected to science fiction and fantasy. In addition to writing the screenplays for Spider-Man 2 and John Carter of Mars, he penned an essay called “The Omega Glory” (a nod to The Original Series episode of the same name) in his 2009 book Manhood For Amateurs. While not all of Chabon’s novels can be classified as science fiction or fantasy, his themes and characters have awesome parallels to Star Trek.

Here are all nine of Chabon’s novels, in chronological order, paired with the Star Trek episodes or films they have the most in common with.

Note: Spoilers for the episodes, films and books have been avoided, for the most part. But, some small revelations might slip in.