A Star Trek-centric Holiday Gift Guide

Golf enthusiast can star in their very own production of Star Trek Fore thanks to the brand-new Star Trek Golf Collection, an array of Original Series-themed products for those who play the links (though maybe not the Great Link). The products include Star Trek Golf Balls, Star Trek Uniform Golf Covers and a Star Trek Divot Tool (in the shape of the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701), with the balls and covers available in Engineering Red, Science Blue and Command Gold. The products come separately as well as in special bundles.

Available at Shop.StarTrek.com

SRP: $9.95 for a set of three golf balls to $69.99 for a bundle of products.

STAR TREK Stellar Cartography: Starfleet Reference Library - by 47 North

The universe is yours, literally, with Star Trek’s newest reference guide to the galaxy. Bound in a beautiful clamshell case, Stellar Cartography is complete with ten original, fully removable maps, and detailed information about the galaxy’s key players, so Trek fans can navigate through Federation space like never before. Detailed maps include a Romulan government map of the Empire, a Cardassian Union map from the time of Bajor’s occupation, a Klingon map and an ancient Vulcan map. Start your space exploration today with Stellar Cartography!

Available at: Amazon.com

SRP: $79.99

Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz - by Titan Publishing

What if every Star Trek: The Original Series episode was a movie event? What would the movie poster look like? This was the inspiration to develop a one-of-a-kind set of images for the series that launched a franchise. Artist Juan Ortiz has created unique retro-style art with the look of a 60s movie poster, comic book, pulp novel cover or advertisement, one each for all 80 episodes.

Available at: StarTrek.com shop & Book Retailers

SRP: $39.95

A Very Klingon Khristmas - by Simon & Schuster

What better way to get into the holiday spirit than by celebrating Klingon style! Author Paul Ruditis has taken the traditional Christmas story and has given it a unique Trek twist. A Very Klingon Khristmas is a hilarious parody that recounts the traditional story of the birth of Kahless, entirely in rhyming verse. This story includes your favorite Christmas and Star Trek icons, such as a Santa with retractable claws and a stocking full of Tribbles for the naughty Klingon boys and girls. Quch QI'lop!

Available at: Book Retailers

SRP: $16.99

Starfleet Academy Ring - by QMx

For the elite members that make it through Starfleet Academy, QMx has the gift for them this holiday season. Fans can show off their achievement with the new high-grade, scratch-resistant Starfleet Academy ring. QMx designed and produced the actual Starfleet Academy Rings worn in Star Trek Into Darkness, and is now offering fans an authentic replica. Encased in beautiful leather, the ring box is further enhanced with a single blue-white LED light to spotlight the ring.

Available at: qmxonline.com

SRP: $29.95

Star Trek Personalized Figures - by 3DMe/Cubify

Get your favorite Star Trek fan their very own personalized figure! 3D Systems' latest release allows fans to customize full-color 3D printed products and collectables, making it a one-of-a-kind gift they will never forget. Available in both uniforms from The Original Series and The Next Generation, fans can choose their own rank, pose, and whether they’ll be human! Figures stand 5.5” tall and have a ceramic feel. It’s the most logical gift in the universe to give a loved one.

Available at: cubify.com

SRP: $69.99

Kre-o U.S.S. Vengeance - by Hasbro

The U.S.S. Vengeance can be yours this holiday season with Hasbro’s newest Kre-o set. The set will include 326 pieces to build an eighteen-inch ship version of the villain ship in the summer blockbuster Star Trek Into Darkness. Special features include a cockpit that opens, a “Lighttech Illuminated Stealth Light” and warp engines. The ship can fire two on-board projectiles and includes four Kreon figures including Scotty and three villains. Start building today!

Available at: Toys R Us

SRP: $49.99

U.S.S. Enterprise Spatula - by ThinkGeek

Space exploration is tough, much like cooking, but ThinkGeek is here to help with their newest product that will make fans flip. ThinkGeek has taken U.S.S. Enterprise and has transformed it into an everyday kitchen appliance, a spatula. Grip the nacelles and flip pancakes, eggs or nearly anything with the six-inch saucer section. No kitchen is complete this winter without the U.S.S. Enterprise spatula.

Available at: thinkgeek.com

SRP: $24.99

Star Trek Sleepwear (TOS & TNG) - by Robe Factory

Make a Star Trek fan's dreams a reality with the officially licensed Star Trek pajama set. These uniform pajamas are 100% cotton and are pre-shrunk so fans can avoid ruining their official Starfleet sleepwear. The pajamas sets are based on the uniforms from The Original Series and The Next Generation. Each top comes embroidered with the appropriate Starfleet insignia.

Available at: thinkgeek.com, StarTrek.com Shop

SRP: $39.99

Star Trek, The Wine - by Votto Vines

Fill your glass and celebrate this holiday season with the first line of Star Trek wines from Votto Vines. Nothing goes better with a plate full of gagh than a medium-bodied blend of Merlot, Sangiovese, Cabernet Franc, Dolcetto, Tinta Cao and Tempranillo that is sourced from Viansa Winery in Sonoma, California. The three different bottles in the set will each feature artwork from the Star Trek Art Print Program including fan-favorites “The City on the Edge of Forever”, “Trouble with Tribbles”, and “Mirror, Mirror”. Drink responsibly and prosper with Star Trek, the wine!

Available at: vinport.com

SRP: $24.99

The Next Generation Ties - by Anovos

Need a gift for the man in your life; Anovos has the product for you. The recently released line of The Next Generation ties is made of a woven cotton blend and is available in both “Picard” burgundy and “Data” gold. Sold individually or in a bundled set, these ties come complete with a miniaturized magnetic communicator badge that is removable and can be taken off at your command.

Available at: $39.95

SRP: thenovogeek.com