A Spock Stamp, Logically

Astronomers with the Calgary chapter of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada conducted their own search for Spock in Vulcan, Alberta, Canada, this evening. And, in doing so, they made a rather unique discovery, one that, quite logically, will result in the addition of Mr. Spock to the Canadian postal service's upcoming collection of Star Trek: The Original Series stamps.

Mr. Spock will now join Captain Kirk and the U.S.S. Enterprise, who had their stamp images unveiled by the Canadian postal service earlier this week.