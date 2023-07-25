A Roundup of Cyber Monday Deals On Trek Products

Happy Cyber Monday, everyone. Retailers and Star Trek licensees across the galaxy are offering great deals on all kinds of merchandise. StarTrek.com scanned the options and is pleased to report on some of the best offers. So… here goes:

Her UniverseWho doesn't love a monster with bedazzled eyes? This new Missy-cut tee featuring everyone's favorite original Star Trek series alien, the Gorn, is new for the holiday season from Her Universe. Also, Her Universe gives a subtle nod to the original Star Trek series with classic earrings featuring the famous Vulcan hand sign within the Delta shield symbol. Cyber Monday exclusives include FREE ground shipping

Jumpin JammerzThe very cool Star Trek pajamas/costume, which come in Command Gold, Engineering Red and Sciences Blue are 25% off… with the following code: CYBERMONDAY.

StarTrek.com Shop

The brand-new Trek shop here on StarTrek.com offers pretty much everything. And, right now, everything is 25% off… if you use the code CYBER25.

DynomightyFans love Dynomighty’s colorful, inventive and environmentally friendly Star Trek wallets. Our favorite happens to be the Star Trek Communicator Wallet. Anyway, their Cyber Monday deal is 10% off all orders on their websites, dynomighty.com and mightywallets.com. The voucher code is CYBER1.

ANOVOS

Star Trek: The Original Series uniforms for men and women, available in a variety of division colors and rank styles, are 15% off today. Use the coupon code KIROK.

Also check out their collection of ties from The Original Series, available at 50% off today! See the line here.

ThinkGeek.comThe folks at ThinkGeek.com offer just about everything Trek-related that you can think of, ranging from Tribbles, Trek glasses and cookbooks to posters, mugs and jerseys. Now, they’re offering free economy shipping to the contiguous US on all orders, with no minimum order amount, from 12 a.m. ET on November 26 to 3 a.m. ET on November 27. No code needed. Free shipping details will be posted at http://www.thinkgeek.com/cybermonday

Mighty FineDozens of very cool Star Trek tee-shirts are available at Mighty Fine. And now, with the following code, they’re 25 off. Go to welovefine.com and plug in the code TREKCYBER25.

CafePressAll Star Trek fan-created goods are 25% off*. We're talking tee-shirts, shower curtains, posters, hats, clocks and more, much more. The coupon code is NEXTGEN25, and the CafePress offer runs now through to December 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.* Save 25% off orders from CafePress, excluding shipping charges, gift wrap charges, taxes and custom duties. Coupon code NEXTGEN25 must be entered at check out. Promotion starts on November 25, 2012, at 12:00 a.m. (PT) and ends on December 1, 2012, at 11:59 p.m. (PT). Offer only applies to orders from the CafePress Marketplace. Discount does not apply to Gift Certificates, SIGG bottles, licensed sports merchandise, Fathead products, specially priced CafePress products, CafePress Groups and LogoSportswear orders, fulfillment products, bulk orders, Design Your Own and any products numbers starting in 030. Offer valid online at CafePress only, cannot be combined with any other coupons or promotions and may change, be modified or cancelled at anytime without notice. This promotion cannot be applied to past orders.

Amazon

Amazon.com has lots of Star Trek products available at discounted prices as part of its Cyber Monday sale. Visit the site, plug Star Trek into the search and see for yourself what's on sale.

Bye Bye Robot

Today only get free shipping on orders of 2 or more posters, including this awesome TNG 25th Anniversary lithograph available here.