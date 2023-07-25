A Rare Slip of Latinum

The Perth Mint, following the release of previous Star Trek coins, has announced a limited edition Gold-Pressed Latinum Slip commemorating the cultural phenomenon from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

. Struck from 1-oz of 99.9% pure silver, the unique bar is fully gold-plated and includes the maker’s mark. Latinum, as seen on DS9, was a rare silver-colored liquid of extremely high value and prized by many civilizations in the Alpha Quadrant, particularly the Ferengi Alliance.Extremely Limited EditionEach coin is presented in a special wooden case, with an illustrated shipper and numbered Certificate of Authenticity -- with no more than 5,000 to be released worldwide. Sci-Fi fans can purchase one of these precious collector items from perthmint.com.au; fans in Australia can purchase a slip at the Perth Mint Shop in East Perth and at leading coin dealers and Australia Post outlets.

