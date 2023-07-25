A Picture is Worth a Dozen Names

Vice Admiral G. Rescher is cinematographer Gayne Rescher (whose contributions helped make TWOK look more expansive than the budget actually allowed… Rescher’s lighting and camera movement, along with first camera Craig Denault, made audiences believe that they were looking at two different starships when in actuality both the Reliant and the Enterprise bridges were the same set, and whose artistry helped make small sets look like bigger spaces).

Commander D. Arakelian is assistant to producers Deborah Arakelian

Captain R. Fletcher is costume designer Robert Fletcher (whose brilliant designs for TWOK gave writer/director Nicholas Meyer the nautical symbolism he hoped for…a design choice that Nicholas Meyer’s wife had called “nautical but nice”)

Captain A. Henry is wardrobe supervisor Agnes Henry

Commander D. Wise is first assistant director Doug Wise (the nephew of TMP director Robert Wise and whose talented work is featured in five of the six TOS films)

Commander J. Wong is Nicholas Meyer’s assistant Janna Wong Healy

All that real-life talent – all concentrated on the 2nd level of the Starfleet Training Command.

Special thanks to Nicholas Meyer and the University of Iowa.

Maria Jose and John Tenuto are both sociology professors at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois, specializing in popular culture and subculture studies. The Tenutos have conducted extensive research on the history of Star Trek, and have presented at venues such as Creation Conventions and the St. Louis Science Center. They have written for the official Star Trek Magazine and their extensive collection of Star Trek items has been featured in SFX Magazine. Their theory about the “20-Year Nostalgia Cycle” and research on Star Trek fans has been featured on WGN News, BBC Radio, and in the documentary The Force Among Us. They recently researched all known paperwork from the making of the classic episode "Space Seed" and are excited to be sharing some previously unreported information about Khan's first adventure with fellow fans. Contact the Tenutos at jtenuto@clcillinois.edu or mjtenuto@clcillinois.edu.