A NaNoWriMo Pep Talk From The Next Generation

As a writer, I think Riker’s reaction is notable here because Twain couldn’t possibly have known about the enduring fame he would have even after 500 years. When we each think about the writers who most influenced us, it’s easy to see how removing them and their work from our lives would be a devastating loss. And yet, when we sit at our own keyboards or notebooks, it’s just as easy to think that deciding not to write this one story might not matter at all. But we can’t know what impact our words will have in the future, and maybe your story will become just as irreplaceable to someone as your favorite writer’s work is to you. We can’t all have William Riker to tell us that our writing matters to the very timeline of humanity, but we can encourage ourselves with that future perspective.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, “Time’s Arrow” is one of the episodes where Star Trek takes a step back from the plot and reminds us of some of the defining characteristics of the show itself. When Clemens is in the 24th century, he is reluctant to believe that the society he sees around him is as utopian as it seems. He tries to analyze life on board the starship through the narratives he knows from his own time – colonialism, military conquest, oppression, poverty, prejudice, and power imbalance. Eventually, by explaining how these changes came to be, Troi is able to convince him that, “that isn’t how it is anymore.”

Star Trek allows us all to be, like Clemens, guests in their 24th-century world, and like him we can take hope that such a future could be possible if we strive towards it. When we think about our own writing and the worlds we’re creating, we can also draw inspiration from “Time’s Arrow” and think about what we want readers to take away with them, if anything, and how we can lay those cards out on the table.

So, with the encouragement of “Time’s Arrow” on our side, let us continue our 30-day mission to seek out new words, explore new plots and characters, and boldly go into the rest of this beautiful challenge!