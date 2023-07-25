A Look Back: Star Trek in 2017

Two thousand two hundred fans got in on the fun, with tons of Trek celebrities, Trek-themed activities and drinks and… well, everything was Trek-ified. Those weren’t elevators whisking everyone up and down, but rather turbolifts. The wine of choice came from Chateau Picard.

And the celebrities on board immersed themselves in the experience: Yes, that was Marina Sirtis hosting a blackjack tournament, Ethan Phillips performing standup comedy, Robert Picardo playing Star Trek Family Feud, Terry Farrell leading poolside yoga sessions, Joe Piscopo hosting bingo and James Darren serenading fans during Showtime: A Night at Vic Fontaine’s.