A Look At 2013 -Trek Toys, Conventions, Blu-rays & More
Over the past several days, StarTrek.com has peered into 2013 with previews of things to come: Star Trek Into Darkness, STAR TREK The Video Game and Star Trek books. Today, we're going to take one more peek into the future, and detail some great toys, events and more on the way.
Rubie’s Costume Company
Rubie’s has it all when it comes to Star Trek costumes, and they’ve got them for men and women, adults and kids. Among the longtime licensee’s options: Kirk, Spock, Scotty and Uhura uniforms, Spock ears, a Mugato mask and, of course, a Gorn mask… with more – much more -- to come in 2013.
Creation Entertainment
e 25th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation and they’ll also toast another landmark: the 20th anniversary of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Creation has conventions lined up for April in Philadelphia, May/June in Chicago, June in Boston and Nashville, and November in San Francisco. Of course, the biggie will be held in August; that’s when Creation aims to have more than 80 Star Trek celebrities on hand for its annual Creation Entertainment Official Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas. Already confirmed for Vegas are William Shatner, Kate Mulgrew, Avery Brooks, Jeri Ryan, Alexander Siddig, Terry Farrell, Nicole de Boer, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, Michael Dorn, Brent Spiner, Linda Park, Robert Picardo, Armin Shimerman, Catherine Hicks, Michael Berryman, Mike Westmore, John Schuck, Suzie Plakson and many, many more. Click HERE to see Creation’s slate of Star Trek events.
International Events
ion Star Trek London went supernova this past fall, with tens of thousands of Star Trek fans beaming down for the gathering, the highlight of which was the first-ever international joint appearance by William Shatner, Patrick Stewart, Avery Brooks, Kate Mulgrew and Scott Bakula. It’s too early to serve up any specifics, but a few surprises are in the works for overseas fans in 2013. Keep your eyes on StarTrek.com for details!