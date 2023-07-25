A Look At 2013 -Trek Toys, Conventions, Blu-rays & More

Rubie’s Costume Company

Rubie’s has it all when it comes to Star Trek costumes, and they’ve got them for men and women, adults and kids. Among the longtime licensee’s options: Kirk, Spock, Scotty and Uhura uniforms, Spock ears, a Mugato mask and, of course, a Gorn mask… with more – much more -- to come in 2013.

Creation Entertainment

e 25th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation and they’ll also toast another landmark: the 20th anniversary of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Creation has conventions lined up for April in Philadelphia, May/June in Chicago, June in Boston and Nashville, and November in San Francisco. Of course, the biggie will be held in August; that’s when Creation aims to have more than 80 Star Trek celebrities on hand for its annual Creation Entertainment Official Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas. Already confirmed for Vegas are William Shatner, Kate Mulgrew, Avery Brooks, Jeri Ryan, Alexander Siddig, Terry Farrell, Nicole de Boer, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, Michael Dorn, Brent Spiner, Linda Park, Robert Picardo, Armin Shimerman, Catherine Hicks, Michael Berryman, Mike Westmore, John Schuck, Suzie Plakson and many, many more. Click HERE to see Creation’s slate of Star Trek events.