A Look At 2013 -- STAR TREK The Video Game

The buzz has been building for months now, and on April 23, 2013, gamers will at long last be able to get their hands on STAR TREK The Video Game, which NAMCO Bandai Games and Paramount Pictures will release for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, as well as via digital download for PC and PlayStation 3. Now available for pre-order at participating retailers nationwide and already the recipient of several E3 awards declaring it one of the year’s most-anticipated games, STAR TREK The Video Game features an original script by BAFTA Award winner Marianne Krawczyk, who worked closely on it with Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman, co-writers and co-producers of Star Trek (2009) and the upcoming Star Trek Into Darkness.STAR TREK The Video Game has been designed to provide the ultimate co-op experience, and it allows players to control Kirk and Spock, who are determined to work together to stop a familiar and lethal enemy – yes, the Gorn – hellbent on conquering the galaxy. The Gorn, using chaos-causing infectious venom, lay the seeds for mayhem and destruction as they destroy populations and deplete planets of their precious resources. Kirk and Spock grow closer as colleagues and friends during the adventure, effectively building a bridge between the events of Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness. As the game action unfolds, players will find themselves trekking across the universe and its unexplored planets, handling the latest 23rd-century weaponry and gear, and coming face to face with enemy battleships.