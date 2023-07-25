A Look At 2013 -- Star Trek Into Darkness

So, what’s the single most-exciting Star Trek offering on the way in 2013? Chances are you’re with us in thinking that it’ll be Star Trek Into Darkness, which will beam into theaters on May 17. Just to put it all in one place, here’s what can be revealed so far. J.J. Abrams is back in the director’s chair and the Star Trek (2009) core cast is back, too: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho, Bruce Greenwood, Simon Pegg, Anton Yelchin. Newcomers include Benedict Cumberbatch (as a character identified as John Harrison), Alice Eve (as Dr. Carol Marcus) and Peter Weller.Here’s the plot synopsis, direct from Paramount Pictures: “In Summer 2013, pioneering director J.J. Abrams will deliver an explosive action thriller that takes Star Trek Into Darkness. When the crew of the Enterprise is called back home, they find an unstoppable force of terror from within their own organization has detonated the fleet and everything it stands for, leaving our world in a state of crisis. With a personal score to settle, Captain Kirk leads a manhunt to a war-zone world to capture a one man weapon of mass destruction. As our heroes are propelled into an epic chess game of life and death, love will be challenged, friendships will be torn apart, and sacrifices must be made for the only family Kirk has left: his crew.”Meanwhile, fans have been treated to several images:

Further, fans can currently catch the first nine minutes of Star Trek Into Darkness when they attend IMAX 3D screenings of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. And there’s been an announcement trailer and also a teaser trailer.

Announcement Trailer:

Teaser Trailer

