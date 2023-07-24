A Gift Guide For Your Star Trek Adventures GM

If you’re lucky enough to have a Star Trek Adventures GM in your life, it can be very difficult to shop for them. There are a lot of great books out for the game, but the same drive that makes someone want to put together a regular RPG night also likely already has several of those excellent books. We’ve put together a collection of other books for the GM that are full of inspiration and information to enrich the stories that you are all telling together.

We’re skipping past classics like Mike Okuda’s Star Trek: The Next Generation Technical Manual and Marc Okrand’s The Klingon Dictionary. The books on this list are a bit more recent, but if you don’t have those foundational titles, add them to the top of your holiday list too.