Published Dec 2, 2015
A Galaxy Divided: Factions in Star Trek Timelines
What would happen if Kirk and Picard met? Could the crew of Deep Space Nine blend in on the Enterprise 1701? What would historical figures from Earth’s ancient history make of humanity’s spacefaring future?We’ve seen all these questions answered on Star Trek, but in Star Trek Timelines, we’re going to Warp 10. When past, present, future and even alternate universes converge, it’s not just a question of how individuals will react, but entire factions.In last week’s video, we provided an introduction to the concept of factions and how your interactions with them will affect gameplay. In this post, we’ll take a closer look at some factions that have been reintroduced or irrevocably altered by the temporal crisis.
AugmentsLast, but certainly not least, these genetically engineered humans were the impetus for the Eugenics Wars of 20th-century Earth. After a devastating conflict that claimed over 30 million lives, all Augments were ousted from power and genetic enhancement was outlawed. Khan Noonien Singh’s attack on Captain Kirk was the last gasp of the destruction the Augments could wreak, if so inclined. Given new life via a temporal anomaly, will the Augments again seek to conquer and rule lesser beings? Or will learning of their extinction spur them to enact a terrible Khan-like revenge?In Star Trek Timelines, it will be up to you to determine which factions live or die, and we hope you’ve enjoyed this sneak peek at a few you’ll encounter. Is there a group you’d love to see get a second chance at exploring – or conquering – the galaxy? If so, be sure to comment or visit our forums and let us know.