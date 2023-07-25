A Galaxy Divided: Factions in Star Trek Timelines

AugmentsLast, but certainly not least, these genetically engineered humans were the impetus for the Eugenics Wars of 20th-century Earth. After a devastating conflict that claimed over 30 million lives, all Augments were ousted from power and genetic enhancement was outlawed. Khan Noonien Singh’s attack on Captain Kirk was the last gasp of the destruction the Augments could wreak, if so inclined. Given new life via a temporal anomaly, will the Augments again seek to conquer and rule lesser beings? Or will learning of their extinction spur them to enact a terrible Khan-like revenge?In Star Trek Timelines, it will be up to you to determine which factions live or die, and we hope you’ve enjoyed this sneak peek at a few you’ll encounter. Is there a group you’d love to see get a second chance at exploring – or conquering – the galaxy? If so, be sure to comment or visit our forums and let us know.