A Day on the Discovery Sets

Aaron Harberts, Discovery's executive producer and co-showrunner, proceeded to lead our group through an informative, time-efficient, well-structured Discovery set visit experience that started with us watching a bit of filming of a scene from later in the season. All in all, the production utilizes as many as eight stages at Pinewood, including the largest one in North America. Some sets, like the mess hall, which Harberts identified as one of his favorites (because interpersonal character stories play out there) were already down, while others were being erected right as we looked on; sorry, we’re not allowed to describe those! And, for the record, Brutalist architecture dominates everything, everywhere around here. Here are some highlights:

U.S.S. DISCOVERY

The U.S.S. Discovery bridge is a sight to behold. It’s sleek and clean and shiny. Oh, and massive. Size-wise, it’s worth noting, it seemed comparable to the Enterprise-D and Voyager bridge sets, as well as more colorful/less muted than both. The centerpiece is Captain Lorca’s chair, though he apparently hardly ever sits in it. He’s a standup guy, literally, and prefers to move about and get his hands dirty. But for the sake of providing an overview, assume Lorca’s chair is dead center. Just in front of him, to his left and right, are ops stations, and right in front of them is where audiences will see a viewscreen. But don’t get too used to viewscreens. Holographic projections will be the preferred method of communicating.

Right behind Lorca’s chair, on either side, are Burnham and Saru’s stations, and further along both sides are other crew stations. At the back of the bridge, there’s a turbolift and also Lorca’s super-spartan ready room. And lit monitors on the wall reveal the current state of the Federation-Klingon war; we’re not sure, but it doesn’t seem to be going well for the good guys.

A closer examination of some of the above reveals actual buttons and knobs on the assorted consoles. Harberts referred to it as “a little bit of analog stuff.” Conversely, the transparent screens at the crew stations are uber-high-tech. They’re monitors that are actually future televisions developed by a company and soon to become available to the public. The previous sets I’d been on had nothing like it, though the J.J.-verse sets likely did. “We’re trying to bring things up just a little bit so that we were living in our present-day language or what the future's going to be bringing us,” Harberts explained, “but also continuing to sort of stay nestled in those 10 years before The Original Series.” All of the graphics are pre-programmed, so if a character interfaces with the graphics, they will either do it in time with the graphics or the graphics will be burned in later during post-production.

ENGINEERING