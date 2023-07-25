Tomorrow is a day of beginnings and endings, as IDW Publishing has released their latest Star Trek comic-book adventures, specifically Star Trek: Discovery: Succession #1 and Star Trek: Boldly Go #18, which closes out the six-part I.D.I.C. saga. StarTrek.com is pleased to share details and preview pages.

Star Trek: Boldly Go #18 is written by Mike Johnson, with art and a cover by Josh Hood. Part six of the six-part I.D.I.C. finds James Tiberius Kirk facing the greatest challenge of his life... with the fate of infinite realities hangs in the balance.