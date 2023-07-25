Published Apr 17, 2018
A Day of Beginnings and Endings
Tomorrow is a day of beginnings and endings, as IDW Publishing has released their latest Star Trek comic-book adventures, specifically Star Trek: Discovery: Succession #1 and Star Trek: Boldly Go #18, which closes out the six-part I.D.I.C. saga. StarTrek.com is pleased to share details and preview pages.
Star Trek: Boldly Go #18 is written by Mike Johnson, with art and a cover by Josh Hood. Part six of the six-part I.D.I.C. finds James Tiberius Kirk facing the greatest challenge of his life... with the fate of infinite realities hangs in the balance.
Boldly Go #18 runs 32 pages and costs $3.99. IDW is also offering a variant cover by Yoshi Yoshitani.
Star Trek: Discovery: Succession #1 is written by Mike Johnson and Kirsten Beyer, complemented by Angel Hernandez’s art and cover. In this, the second Discovery miniseries from IDW Publishing, your favorite characters from latest series dive into an adventure tied directly into the second half of the show’s first season.
Succession #1 runs 32 pages and is priced at $3.99. George Caltsoudas has created a variant cover and, as with each issue in this series, fans should be on the lookout for a “Ships of the Line” cover by Declan Shalvey and Jordie Bellaire.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.